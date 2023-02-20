Daily roundup: These male entrepreneurs' lactation products are a hit with both mums and dads — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. These male entrepreneurs' lactation products are a hit with both mums and dads

"When we sent out the first few versions [of our lactation products] to the mummies, the top complaint is, 'Hey my husband finished it before I did'."

"They (the husbands) finished it [and] they asked for more," co-founder David Ho proudly tell us... » READ MORE

2. 'Did he give them 1 of the 10 rings?' Grandmas run into Tony Leung at Gardens by the Bay

A Singapore man's grandma and her companion ran into Tony Leung at Gardens by the Bay.

PHOTO: Instagram/Jaden Lim

When in Singapore, one of the must-visit places for tourists is Gardens by the Bay, and the travel itinerary for celebrities is no different.

Recently, two elderly women ran into Hong Kong superstar Tony Leung at the attraction... » READ MORE

3. 'Getting out of hand': Netizens baulk at $1.5m price tag for 5-room HDB flat in Queenstown

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/PropertyLimBrothers

Will yet another HDB flat in the Queenstown area breach the record for the most expensive HDB flat ever sold?

According PropertyGuru, a five-room flat located at 42a Margaret Drive is being listed for $1.5 million... » READ MORE

4. 'We almost got cheated': Woman accuses Peranakan restaurant of misleading 'no pork' sign, draws flak

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Lunanguyen.hb

No pork lard or no pork, no lard?

A confusing sign pasted outside a restaurant was what greeted one woman when she was looking around a mall for a Muslim-friendly place to dine... » READ MORE

