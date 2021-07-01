Daily roundup: TikToker makes migrant worker colleagues smile with thoughtful gifts — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. This made my day: TikToker makes migrant worker colleagues smile with thoughtful gifts

TikTok user @notjamuslim recently decided to treat some of his colleagues — who have not tried Starbucks before — to a cold drink... » READ MORE

2. 2 sons of former president Ong Teng Cheong facing off in court battle over family business

Tze Guan (left) has sued his younger brother Tze Boon and six other shareholders for minority oppression. PHOTO: My Paper File, Ong & Ong

The two sons of former Singapore president Ong Teng Cheong are facing off in court in a dispute over shareholdings in the holding company... » READ MORE

3. Case closed: 'Cheek fillers' legal fight between Fann Wong and aesthetics doctor Siew Tuck Wah ends

PHOTO: Instagram/fannaiaiwong, Instagram/drsiew

When Fann Wong appeared on Star Awards 2021 in April with pronounced cheeks, a local aesthetic doctor, Dr Siew Tuck Wah, wrote an opinion piece about it... » READ MORE

4. Secretlab CEO Ian Ang buys 2 properties for $51m, including Good Class Bungalow

Mr Ian Ang plans to live at the Leedon Residence penthouse while the bungalow is being torn down and rebuilt. PHOTO: Secretlab, Screengrab/Google Maps

According to Edge Property, the 28-year-old had recently spent $51 million on two luxury properties in Singapore: Good Class Bungalow (GCB) at 27 Olive Road... » READ MORE

