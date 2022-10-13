Daily roundup: Titus Low readies for jail and promises exclusive YouTube content after release — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'I'm not doing okay': Titus Low readies for jail, promises exclusive YouTube content after release

With all his legal woes done and dusted, Titus stated that he is “ready to start a new chapter in life”... » READ MORE

2. From taxi driver to software engineer in 9 months: 53-year-old man now making 3 times what he did while driving

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Today, Mr Gazali, 53, is a full-stack developer with a global technology firm... » READ MORE

3. My goals at Busan were only to meet Hong Huifang and Park Eun-bin, says Best Supporting Actress winner Sora Ma

PHOTO: Instagram/Sora Ma

She flew over because she wanted to meet fellow local actress Hong Huifang and Extraordinary Attorney Woo's actress Park Eun-bin... » READ MORE

4. 'I have an unreasonable request': Teen accused of murdering father in Yishun remanded further

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Before the hearing concluded, he had tried to address the court, but was stopped by the judge... » READ MORE