Daily roundup: Unvaccinated school staff, non-government employees in contact with students to undergo regular Covid-19 tests from Oct 1 — and other top stories today

1. Unvaccinated school staff, non-government employees in contact with students to undergo regular Covid-19 tests from Oct 1

Teachers and school staff who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will undergo twice-weekly antigen rapid tests (ARTs)... » READ MORE

2. Singaporean singer Kelly Poon says she had extreme pain at 'every joint' after taking AstraZeneca jab

PHOTO: Instagram/kellypanjiali

Singaporean singer Kelly Poon — who is now based in Taiwan with her husband Roger Yo — suffered a myriad of side effects (including some painful ones)... » READ MORE

3. Murder of 8-year-old in Geylang: Family members in tears outside mortuary; no wake held

Investigating officers at the residential block in Geylang where the murder took place. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Family members of an eight-year-old girl found dead at her home in Geylang were visibly distraught as they received her body from the mortuary... » READ MORE

4. 7 haunted roads in Singapore to avoid at night during the Hungry Ghost Festival

PHOTO: Foursquare

Keep your eyes forward and say a little prayer, because you don't want to end up stranded along these seven haunted roads in Singapore at night... » READ MORE

