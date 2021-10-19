Daily roundup: Was PSLE 2021 the hardest so far? Here's what local tutors say - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Was PSLE 2021 the hardest so far? Here's what local tutors say

It is difficult to gauge the future when it comes to national examinations. With reports of difficulties with the PSLE papers along with the cancellation of year-end exams for students from Primary 3 and 4, it is clear we can't predict everything... » READ MORE

2. 'I'm just speechless': Passengers look on as man rapes woman on US train

PHOTO: Wikipedia/Market–Frankford Line

For eight minutes, a man sexually assaulted a woman on a train. No one intervened... » READ MORE

3. Man raped 11-year-old daughter after fengshui master told him to have sex with virgin

PHOTO: The New Paper file

A Singaporean store assistant was told by a fengshui master in Malaysia that he would face a life-threatening mishap that could be averted only if he had sex with a virgin... » READ MORE

4. NUS student, 19, falls to death at Prince George's Park Residences, investigations underway

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne they received a call for assistance at about 3.05am and conveyed a person to National University Hospital... » READ MORE

