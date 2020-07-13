Daily roundup: What's showing when local cinemas open - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. What's showing when local cinemas open on July 13?

Apart from new releases, some films that had its run cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic will also resume screening... » READ MORE

2. Alarm bells rang when residents were 'a bit hostile' towards PAP's team during campaigning period

PHOTO: The Straits Times

The WP team's unexpected victory has led to a blooming heart of blue in Singapore's north-east, with the WP expanding its reach beyond its traditional strongholds of Hougang SMC and Aljunied GRC... » READ MORE

3. PN Balji: The maturing of the Singaporean voter in GE2020

PHOTO: The Straits Times

As the results trickled in, the voter's message, especially that of the young, was clear and devastating. We have matured and grown up - we need a new style of politics and governance, and not one that was made famous by Lee Kuan Yew... » READ MORE

4. GE2020: Ivan Lim makes surprise appearance in PAP's Jurong GRC thank-you video

He might have withdrawn from running in GE2020, but it won't be the last time we'll see Ivan Lim, it seems... » READ MORE