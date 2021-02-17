Daily roundup: Where the money from fines go to in Singapore — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Where does the money from fines go to in Singapore?

With all these fines issued by the various authorities, some of us may be wondering, who and where do all the money collected go to... » READ MORE

2. Dennis Chew moves into his new HDB maisonette home just in time for Chinese New Year

PHOTO: Dennis Chew

Local radio DJ Dennis Chew is teasing his Instagram followers with a sneak peek at his newly renovated HDB maisonette... » READ MORE

3. Tanjong Pagar crash: New footage shows girlfriend of driver running into burning car

Ms Raybe Oh Siew Huey is seen running towards the burning car and right into the flames.

PHOTO: Straits Times reader

Video footage has emerged showing the moment a young woman ran towards a burning car in Tanjong Pagar Road to save her fiance and his four friends trapped inside... » READ MORE

4. Ann Kok once disliked Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang because he smacked her head without telling her

PHOTO: Screengrab from meWATCH

"He caught me and hit me on the head with his shoe. It was actually very painful and he didn't do that during rehearsal. So, I was a little terrified and also quite angry then"... » READ MORE

