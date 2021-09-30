Daily roundup: Which area in Singapore has the cheapest rental rates? — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. The ultimate compilation of rental rates in Singapore: Which area is the cheapest?
There are Singaporeans who are getting good passive income from renting out their apartment... » READ MORE
2. Jack Neo making new film Ah Girls Go Army for CNY 2022, auditions now open
"Can our Singaporean women step up to the challenge of defending our nation, the same as [what] we ask of our men?"... » READ MORE
3. 'Welcome, Mr Alexander': Man shows what it's like being the only passenger on flight to Singapore
He shared a clip of the flight crew announcing: "Good morning, Mr Alexander. Welcome to Singapore"... » READ MORE
4. Yearning for a 'normal' life: A 32-year-old recovered Covid-19 patient's story
Four days after she was discharged from hospital, she texted her friends: "Will you all be afraid to meet me next week?"... » READ MORE
