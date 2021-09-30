Daily roundup: Which area in Singapore has the cheapest rental rates? — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. The ultimate compilation of rental rates in Singapore: Which area is the cheapest?​​​​​​

There are Singaporeans who are getting good passive income from renting out their apartment... » READ MORE

2. Jack Neo making new film Ah Girls Go Army for CNY 2022, auditions now open

PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

"Can our Singaporean women step up to the challenge of defending our nation, the same as [what] we ask of our men?"... » READ MORE

3. 'Welcome, Mr Alexander': Man shows what it's like being the only passenger on flight to Singapore

PHOTO: Twitter/Alex Svanevik

He shared a clip of the flight crew announcing: "Good morning, Mr Alexander. Welcome to Singapore"... » READ MORE

4. Yearning for a 'normal' life: A 32-year-old recovered Covid-19 patient's story

PHOTO: Cindy Chian

Four days after she was discharged from hospital, she texted her friends: "Will you all be afraid to meet me next week?"... » READ MORE

