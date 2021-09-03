Daily roundup: Who's 'Matilda Lee'? Police investigates 27-year-old woman for racist tweets - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Who's 'Matilda Lee'? Police investigates 27-year-old woman for racist tweets

A 27-year-old Singaporean woman is under investigation for tweeting content that promoted enmity between different racial groups...

2. Pregnancy update: Mexican actress Lyn May, 68, posts baby sonogram; alleged baby daddy wants paternity test

Instagram/lyn_may_

It looks like Lyn May's pregnancy could be real after all...

3. 'Standard drop like a rock': Netizens divided on Hawker Chan losing Michelin star

Facebook/hawkerchanSG

But it seems as though it's an eatery that's not on the list this year that's got the most tongues wagging...

4. Crazy rich Singaporean: Sea CEO Forrest Li is richest man in town with $27b fortune

Screengrab/Youtube/Lion City Sailors

Forrest Li is Singapore's richest man and it's a name many are getting familiar with....