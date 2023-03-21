Daily roundup: Woman finds metal screw in daughter's Jollibee spaghetti, warns diners to 'check for spare parts' - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Woman finds metal screw in daughter's Jollibee spaghetti, warns diners to 'check for spare parts'

All she wanted was to enjoy a hearty serving of spaghetti with her daughter. Instead, she was greeted by a horrifying sight — a loose metal screw in her food.

Cherry Ching took to her Instagram stories to recount the incident when she purchased the offending dish from Jollibee's Lucky Plaza outlet last Wednesday (March 15)... » READ MORE

2. 'Why don't you book a bigger car?' Gojek driver fires back at passenger complaining his car's boot is too small

PHOTO: TikTok/Fransterwong

The life of a private hire driver is no walk in the park and it can be pretty demoralising when a passenger leaves a bad rating.



But are all such reviews justified? Driver Franster Wong certainly feels otherwise, after a recent incident with an unhappy Gojek passenger... » READ MORE

3. 'Schedule her next fight against John Cena': Carrie Wong's complex martial arts stunt for drama wows netizens

PHOTO: Instagram/Carrie Wong

If Singapore were to have a Black Widow candidate, Carrie Wong might just fit the bill.

In an Instagram post yesterday (March 19), Carrie shared behind-the-scenes footage of herself performing a complex martial arts stunt on the set of the new Mediacorp drama Shero... » READ MORE

4. I try 'Singapore's largest nasi ambeng' and it's a mouthful

PHOTO: Deli Hub

Just in time for Ramadan, Deli Hub has launched an enormous platter of nasi ambeng that can feed the whole family and, in this case, our office.

But first, what is nasi ambeng...» READ MORE

