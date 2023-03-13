Daily roundup: Woman levels up from doing make-up on the MRT to a speedboat — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Level up: Woman goes from doing make-up on the MRT to a speedboat, even nails eyeliner

Some of us wake up earlier to do our make-up in the comfort of our homes. And then we have Mei Cheng, the Singaporean woman who went viral in February for dolling herself up on the MRT.

Now, she's taking things to the next level by doing a full face of make-up on a bumpy speedboat... » READ MORE

2. 'That is hell': Drivers stuck in massive jam at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints as March holidays begin

Massive traffic and human jam at the Singapore-Malaysia immigrations. Screengrab/TikTok/jnd_kazoku, Telegram/Checkpoints Singapore & Malaysia.

'Hell' is what one Facebook user described the traffic situation as after seeing the live traffic updates from Tuas to Second Link Malaysia on Saturday (March 11) morning.

The post on Singapore JB Checkpoints Live Traffic updates Facebook page says that it is a four-hour wait... » READ MORE

3. Couple wants tenants to move out after turning HDB flat into 'garbage home', accuses latter of verbal abuse

One of the landlords (left) said that their cosy four-room unit in Bukit Panjang is now a 'garbage house' Photo: Shin Min Daily News

These self-professed 'neat freaks' rented out their flat last year while they travelled overseas.

But in just four months, their cosy four-room HDB unit in Bukit Panjang had become what they claimed to be a 'garbage house', Shin Min Daily News reported on Thursday (March 9)... » READ MORE

4. 'Just don't go upstairs': Residents of viral red Tampines HDB flat 'fine' with visitors doing photoshoots at their lift lobby

The red lift lobby at Block 640B Tampines Street 62 has become a photoshoot hot spot for content creators. Photo: Instagram/Jayden Tan, The Straits Times

Since making headlines for being too "creepy", the red lift lobby at 640B Tampines Street 62 has been the talk of the town lately.

Although the design of the lift lobby was first perceived as too 'eerie', the location quickly became a hotspot for photography enthusiasts and content creators, who flocked to the Built-To-Order (BTO) flat to take pics for the 'gram... » READ MORE

