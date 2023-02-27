Daily roundup: Woman says maid was poached by ex-employer, has to fork out $5,100 to hire new helper — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Woman says maid was poached by ex-employer, has to fork out $5,100 to hire new helper

When 34-year-old Liang first hired a maid last September, she was satisfied with how the well-behaved Indonesian national... » READ MORE

2. Daughter on Huang Wenyong's 10th death anniversary: 'I'll tell my son how much grandpa would love him if he was still alive'

Huang Wenyong's daughter Nicole, seen here with her husband and newborn, hopes to share her memories of her father (right) with her son in the future. PHOTO: Instagram/Nicole Ng, Mediacorp

It's been 10 years since he died but Huang Wenyong is still very much alive in the memories of his daughter... » READ MORE

3. 'Mix and match? Couple spend 15 minutes choosing 'perfect' eggs from different cartons in FairPrice

PHOTO: Stomp

A couple caught the attention of other shoppers at a FairPrice supermarket at Junction 8 shopping mall... » READ MORE

4. 'I suffered great pain': Man blames 'slippery' paint after breaking kneecap in fall along common corridor

PHOTO: Facebook/Low Boon Chuen

The first time Low Boon Chuen slipped and fell along the common corridor at Block 1 Pine Close, all he sustained were some bruises... » READ MORE

