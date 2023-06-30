Daily roundup: Woman screams as elderly landlord forcibly pulls her hair, accuses her of damaging kitchen floor — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Woman screams as elderly landlord forcibly pulls her hair, accuses her of damaging kitchen floor

Stomp contributor PK shared a video of the shirtless elderly man pulling her hair as she screamed and tried to push him away... » READ MORE

2. PE2023: IT consultant says he's running for president, wants to be 'SAF commander-in-chief' if he wins

With the Presidential Election due to be held no later than Sept 13, things are starting to heat up. An IT consultant has declared his intentions to run for president... » READ MORE

3. 'If you have a change of heart... bring her back to me': Dad of Singapore bride 'makes the world cry' with touching wedding speech

I'm not crying, you're crying.

One Singapore couple's wedding ceremony has got "the world" in tears, after the bride posted a clip of her dad's touching speech... » READ MORE

4. Price increase too steep? NUS students to pay up to 40% more for hostel meals

Some National University of Singapore (NUS) undergraduates staying on campus in the upcoming semesters starting August will have to pay up to 40 per cent more for their meals at hostels... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com