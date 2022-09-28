Daily roundup: Woman stunned by fares of up to $300 while booking Ride - and other top stories today

1. What a Ryde: Woman stunned by fares of up to $300 while booking ride from Woodlands to HarbourFront

Is this a glitch of a sign of the times? A woman complained that she was quoted exorbitant fees of up to $300 on a ride-hailing app in the wee hours of Monday (Sept 26)...» READ MORE

2. 'We do not promise luxury', says Heritage Chalet after guest complains about $300-per-night stay in 'run-down' facility

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/Keegennn

Cracked walls, stained chairs and cobwebs in the corners of the room. That certainly wasn't what one guest was expecting when he checked into a "$300 plus" per night stay at Heritage Chalet, located at 125a Pasir Ris Road...» READ MORE

3. Bedok's first million-dollar flat snapped up in a month

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

With an asking price of over $1 million for a HDB flat, it would have been understandable for prospective buyers to pause for thought before committing to such a purchase...» READ MORE

4. This made my day: Woman stuck in JB customs queue thanks students for helping to care for her young kids

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Sitizulaikha0410

What would you do to pass the time while stuck in a dreadful queue at Johor Bahru customs?...» READ MORE

