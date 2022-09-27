This made my day: Woman stuck in JB customs queue thanks students for helping to care for her young kids

What would you do to pass the time while stuck in a dreadful queue at Johor Bahru customs?

Instead of chit-chatting or having a picnic there, these students from ITE College East helped take care of a sleeping baby during the long wait.

TikTok user Sitizulaikha0410 shared on Monday (Sept 26) that she had queued for two hours at the immigration hall with her seven-month-old baby and her sick 11-year-old son in tow.

While such a situation might be a nightmare for most mothers, she chose to remain optimistic.

"We took it as a form of making memories," she wrote in her video.

https://www.tiktok.com/@sitizulaikha0410/video/7147534210281065729?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7134148227817276929

The trip became even more unforgettable halfway through the wait — two students queueing behind the mum offered to carry her sleeping baby. She agreed as they "genuinely wanted to help".

The students, whom she said were 18 and 21, helped carry and calm her baby on the bus ride to Woodlands Checkpoint.

"They got through Singapore Customs first and actually waited for me and my kids," the grateful mum shared.

She booked a private-hire car and gave the students a lift home, declining their offer to split the fare with her.

One of them, who lives in Tampines like the woman, even helped her with her luggage "when his hands were already filled with shopping bags.

"Thank you for the help, I sincerely appreciate it. Your parents brought you up perfectly and they'll be proud of you."

In the video's caption, the mum also appealed for help to find the students.

Their act of kindness was lauded by netizens, including ITE Singapore which left a comment saying it's proud of the students.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Sitizulaikha0410

AsiaOne has contacted Sitizulaikha0410 for more information.

