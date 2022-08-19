This made my day: Man lets stranger enjoy uninterrupted sleep on his shoulder on bus journey

Sometimes, all we need is a shoulder to lean on.

And that's exactly what TikTok user C4ntiano 'offered' to an exhausted stranger while on board a public bus.

C4ntiano uploaded a video of himself with the man fast asleep on his shoulder to TikTok on Monday (Aug 15).

"Bro must be real tired... It's okay you can sleep tight," he wrote in the video.

Within the span of a few days, his video made its rounds on the platform, amassing over 159,000 views and 23,200 likes from netizens.

C4ntiano's gracious act earned the praise of netizens, commenting that it was uncommon to let a stranger fall asleep on one's shoulder.

His random act of kindness aside, there were also cheeky netizens who jested about a possible bromance situation going on. Referencing a popular US sitcom, one netizen wrote: "And that's how I met your father".

AsiaOne has reached out to C4ntiano for more information.

Other kind gestures towards strangers have been previously documented on TikTok as well.

In 2021, a man was on his way home from work when he chanced upon an elderly man trying to push his own wheelchair. He also realised that the elderly man was unable to speak.

Muhammad Alfian then offered to push him to his flat, where the pair then had a brief exchange about the latter's situation.

The elderly man explained with the help of pen and paper that he lived alone, and had few visitors.

The younger man eventually gave the older man his phone number and returned the next day bearing food and drinks for his new friend.

Earlier in June, a woman taught her toddler to blow kisses and wave at migrant workers near a multi-storey carpark in Telok Blangah.

In her TikTok video, the two migrant workers reciprocated and waved back to the toddler.

Wong Jie Hui told AsiaOne then that her family was heading out to celebrate Father's Day when her son spotted the two workers from afar.

As her family knew the two men personally, her son wanted to wait for them to say a quick hello.

