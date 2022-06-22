This made my day: Mother teaches toddler to wave and blow kisses to migrant workers

Sometimes, a smile is all it takes to brighten someone's day.

On June 19, Wong Jie Hui was heading out to celebrate Father's Day with her husband and 16-month-old son, when they came across two migrant workers at a multi-storey carpark near their home in Telok Blangah.

In a TikTok video that she posted the following day, her toddler could be seen blowing kisses and waving at the migrant workers.

"Okay, say 'bye-bye uncle'. Blow a kiss, mwah!" Wong said to her son.

The boy's friendly gesture was reciprocated as the migrant workers smiled and waved back.

"Happy Father's Day to our migrant workers who have children but can't be with them today," Wong wrote, also expressing her hopes that the migrant workers can "reunite with [their] family someday".

And it appears that the boys actions brought them some joy that day.

Wong told AsiaOne that her son "spotted them from afar and wanted to wait for them" to say a quick hello, and that's because the family knows these two men personally.

"I head down for walks with my dog and son multiple times a day and they are 'driving' around quite often too, so we meet quite often, at least once a day," the 33-year-old woman said.

Being a part-time home baker, Wong also makes it a point to pass the migrant workers some cookies and pastries whenever she has some extras lying around.

In the comments section, netizens thanked the family for being open-minded and kind to these migrant workers.

One netizen mentioned how Wong and her son might have even made the migrant workers' day.

While she's surprised by the positive reactions her TikTok video has gotten, Wong said she shared it with hopes that it will "spread positive vibes and inspire people to be kind to others".

Their act of kindness came in the form of waving hands and blowing kisses but an auntie in Admiralty might actually have raised the bar by giving out some tangible gifts.

In July 2021, a group of migrant workers sitting along Admiralty Road East received a $50 note each from this gracious auntie.

Another woman who saw migrant workers working in the rain last June and decided to whip up piping hot meal for them.

