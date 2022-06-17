Daily roundup: Woman's power bank bursts into flames during video call, leaves her with painful burns on hands — and other top stories today

1. Woman's power bank bursts into flames during video call, leaves her with painful burns on hands

2. Uncle Roger says Singapore's food is 'less good' than Malaysia's - here's how Singaporeans responded

Instagram/Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger)

3. Inflation or robbery? $11 'cai fan' from Ang Mo Kio coffee shop sparks debate among netizens

The Redditor shared that he "was expecting" to pay up to $6 for his meal.

Screengrab/Reddit/Singapore Raw

4. 'It's not criticism we're afraid of': Jack Neo and Ah Girls Go Army cast on hate comments

Jack Neo with the cast of Ah Girls Go Army Again.

PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

