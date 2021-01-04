Daily roundup: Worker saves child standing on window ledge of Hougang HDB flat — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Worker saves child standing on window ledge of Hougang HDB flat

The child is seen standing on the ledge outside a flat on the third floor, with both hands grabbing onto the laundry poles above them... » READ MORE

2. Man blames himself for not being able to save brother who died in KJE accident

PHOTO: Facebook/Roads.sg

Their Toyota MPV is believed to have crashed into the railings, which made it overturn on a grass slope on the side of the road... » READ MORE

3. KTV customers may be allowed to skip Covid-19 test

PHOTO: The New Paper file

But these outlets must observe a different set of rules such as a maximum group size of two and a ban on liquor consumption... » READ MORE

4. Should you keep your HDB flat to rent out after buying a condo?

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

So for this strategy to work, you must buy an HDB flat as your first property, and hold it till MOP... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com