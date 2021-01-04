Daily roundup: Worker saves child standing on window ledge of Hougang HDB flat — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Worker saves child standing on window ledge of Hougang HDB flat
The child is seen standing on the ledge outside a flat on the third floor, with both hands grabbing onto the laundry poles above them... » READ MORE
2. Man blames himself for not being able to save brother who died in KJE accident
Their Toyota MPV is believed to have crashed into the railings, which made it overturn on a grass slope on the side of the road... » READ MORE
3. KTV customers may be allowed to skip Covid-19 test
But these outlets must observe a different set of rules such as a maximum group size of two and a ban on liquor consumption... » READ MORE
4. Should you keep your HDB flat to rent out after buying a condo?
So for this strategy to work, you must buy an HDB flat as your first property, and hold it till MOP... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com