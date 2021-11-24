Daily roundup: You can collect free masks from vending machines starting Jan 10 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. New year, new masks: You can collect free masks from vending machines starting Jan 10

The vending machines will be stocked up once more for Singapore residents to collect free masks early next year... » READ MORE

2. Don't buy or use ultraviolet-C disinfection devices for homes, NEA warns

NEA is advising the public not to purchase any UVC steriliser products that have no safety features. PHOTO: Unsplash

The agency advised the public not to purchase any UVC steriliser products that have no safety features, to prevent accidental exposure and health risks... » READ MORE

3. Shotgun wedding? Park Shin-hye pregnant and marrying boyfriend Choi Tae-joon

PHOTO: Instagram/actorctj, ssinz7

Good news on a dreary Tuesday — popular South Korean actress Park Shin-hye announced to her supporters on her official fan cafe this morning (Nov 23) that she's ready to move on to the next stage of her life... » READ MORE

4. Iuiga's co-founder Jaslyn Chan, 30, on working even while in hospital delivery room and why family comes first now

Jaslyn at Iuiga's warehouse in Ubi. PHOTO: AsiaOne

At just 30, Jaslyn Chan is the boss of Iuiga, one of the most recognisable lifestyle brands in Singapore selling everything from home decor to diamond rings... » READ MORE

