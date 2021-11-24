Daily roundup: You can collect free masks from vending machines starting Jan 10 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. New year, new masks: You can collect free masks from vending machines starting Jan 10
The vending machines will be stocked up once more for Singapore residents to collect free masks early next year... » READ MORE
2. Don't buy or use ultraviolet-C disinfection devices for homes, NEA warns
The agency advised the public not to purchase any UVC steriliser products that have no safety features, to prevent accidental exposure and health risks... » READ MORE
3. Shotgun wedding? Park Shin-hye pregnant and marrying boyfriend Choi Tae-joon
Good news on a dreary Tuesday — popular South Korean actress Park Shin-hye announced to her supporters on her official fan cafe this morning (Nov 23) that she's ready to move on to the next stage of her life... » READ MORE
4. Iuiga's co-founder Jaslyn Chan, 30, on working even while in hospital delivery room and why family comes first now
At just 30, Jaslyn Chan is the boss of Iuiga, one of the most recognisable lifestyle brands in Singapore selling everything from home decor to diamond rings... » READ MORE
