Daily roundup: You can use your Singpass digital IC to access public services from Nov 1 - and other top stories today

1. You can use your Singpass digital IC to access public services from Nov 1

Forgot to bring your NRIC for registering at a polyclinic to see the doctor? Soon, this might no longer be an issue, as people will be able to use the digital identity card in their Singpass mobile app instead... » READ MORE

2. 'It's not for the salary': Zheng Wanling on working part-time at Japanese restaurant

PHOTO: Instagram/wanling_tay

While Zheng Wanling did not accept any acting jobs since returning to Singapore in 2018 largely due to health reasons, she took her love for cooking to the next level — by working part-time at a Japanese restaurant... » READ MORE

3. Malaysian bride dies 1 day after wedding following complaint about 'headache'

PHOTO: Facebook/Akmal Aziz

A Malaysian couple's blissful union was tragically cut short barely 24 hours later when the newly-wedded bride died suddenly of a brain haemorrhage... » READ MORE

4. A home-buying journey: Family sold Pinnacle@Duxton 5-roomer to be closer to Bukit Timah schools

PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao

Everyone has a home-buying journey, whether it’s their first or final home. For Chi Sim and his wife, a couple in their 40s, their journey has just come full circle... » READ MORE

