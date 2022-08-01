Daily roundup: Yvonne Lim wears flashy colours, acts crazy in new drama — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Yvonne Lim wears flashy colours, acts crazy in new drama

Yvonne Lim's flamboyant clothes certainly put the 'striking' in her new drama series Strike Gold... » READ MORE

2. 'So much malice and anger': CCTV shows woman violently flinging eggs at Sengkang resident's door

PHOTO: Instagram/adminsgfollowsalll

Prices of food may have risen, but that's no deterrent for one woman in Sengkang who was captured on CCTV forcefully throwing eggs at a resident's front door... » READ MORE

3. Fight over parking lot causes 20-minute jam at popular supper place near Beauty World Centre

Screengrabs from Shin Min Daily News

A parking dispute ended with the police being called in when both parties refused to give way... » READ MORE

4. 'The audacity of Grab': Customers question why they're charged more for booking the same trip

TikTok user Mozzarellapapi sharing screenshots of the same trip with different rates.

Screengrab/TikTok/Mozzarellapapi

Convenience comes at a cost. But how much though? A TikTok user Mozzarellapapi in Singapore said he was taken aback when he realised that the same trip on ride-hailing app Grab could allegedly be priced differently... » READ MORE

