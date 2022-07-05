Daily roundup: Zheng Wanling willing to lose 25kg for good acting role - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Zheng Wanling willing to lose 25kg for good acting role

The 56-year-old said: "I will take on the challenge, I'm very brave!" However, she also quickly caveated: "As soon as the filming is done, I'll... » READ MORE

2. Skin of 5-year-old girl's hand ripped off in escalator incident at Asia Square

The girl's hand was stuck in the UV steriliser attached to the escalator.

Shin Min Daily News

A family's dinner plans were ruined when their five-year-old daughter got the skin of her hand ripped off after it was stuck in the... » READ MORE

3. 'Try not to chat': Livestream of Cathay busker Jeff Ng shutting down viewers goes viral

A recording of Jeff's previous livestream, where he told viewers not to chat, has gone viral on TikTok.

Facebook/Jeff Ng, Screengrab from TikTok

It isn't immediately clear what's the issue but about halfway through the clip, Jeff replied directly to a netizen's message: "Sorry, it's not intentional. It just so happens that she was talking to you. I know you're usually here to listen to music. It's okay to... » READ MORE

4. These guys performed parkour at Ang Mo Kio. Guess who was watching them?

PM Lee visited a parkour training session at Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 on July 2.

Instagram/Parkour Singapore

It's not every day that you have the Prime Minister watching you perform parkour moves. Some parkour practitioners had the honour last Saturday (July 2) when... » READ MORE

