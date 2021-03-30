Daily roundup: Vivian Lai flirts with skateboard instructors, kena suan by Zoe Tay - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Vivian Lai flirts with skateboard instructors, kena suan by Zoe Tay

"Compared to skateboarding, I'd rather conquer the coach," Vivian added cheekily... » READ MORE

2. Eleanor Lee on hosting with mum Quan Yi Fong: I couldn't be playful because the guests are her friends

PHOTO: Instagram/eleanorleex

When asked how she felt hosting alongside her mother, Eleanor said she can't compare to her... » READ MORE

3. From corporate jobs to cockle masters: Duo gives up 6-digit salaries to be hawkers and has no regrets doing so

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

Here's an up-and-coming F&B venture that hopes to warm the cockles of your heart... » READ MORE

4. 'Dude, have some self control': Woman accuses man of masturbating in public bus

PHOTO: Facebook/jorene.ng.1

A normal midnight bus ride home turned creepy for a woman and her sisters when a man allegedly started masturbating... » READ MORE