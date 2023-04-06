Death on Second Link reminds motorists to be safe as long weekend approaches

With heavy traffic expected at the Singapore-Malaysia land borders in the upcoming long weekend, one man has a solemn reminder for motorists to be careful on the roads.

Taking to Facebook group Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers on Wednesday (April 5), Manoj Kumar said that a motorcyclist was killed in an accident along Second Link that night.

"Please ride safely guys," the man urged.

In the comments section, one netizen who was at the accident scene said that the motorist had died by the time a Malaysian ambulance arrived at the scene.

After witnessing the accident, motorists continued to speed on the roads, another netizen said.

"[Going] more than 110 kilometres per hour on this route is insane," he wrote.

A netizen also urged motorists to "think of their loved ones at home" while they are heading home.

"We all know that money is important to earn for the family as our responsibility, but please be careful while on the road," he said.

Observe traffic rules: ICA

This week sees a long weekend with Good Friday falling on April 7.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has warned travellers to expect heavy traffic through the land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas until April 11.

Those departing or entering Singapore by car or bus through the land checkpoints are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance.

"We seek travellers' understanding and co-operation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and co-operate with officers on-site when using the land checkpoints," ICA added.

