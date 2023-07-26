'Does it give him the right to be rude?' Security officer blasted for yelling at delivery rider parking outside fire station

Was it an overreaction, or simply a misunderstanding?

A follower of SGFollowsAll Instagram page, shared a video of a security officer yelling at a woman for parking her motorbike outside Bukit Batok Fire Station yesterday (July 25).

The contributor said that the woman is his fiancee's mum, a delivery rider.

In the short clip, the woman can be heard asking the security officer outside the fire station: "Where do you want me to park?"

Instead of responding to her question, the Aetos employee can be heard yelling angrily at her and pointing at a bike gesturing that she should leave.

The contributor wrote in his post: "She is still a new rider, as can see from the P-plate on her bike. So she is unfamiliar on where she can or cannot park."

Stating that the delivery rider did not take more than five minutes to deliver the food, the complainant said: "Even if it's true she was wrong for parking there, does it give him the right to be rude when talking to a fellow member of public when they are not talking rudely to begin with?"

The man also shared that the woman "cried to the point of almost ventilating".

"Is this how a fellow security guard should act towards a M.O.P (member of public)? Is it just because she is a female rider that gives him the right to raise his voice at her? What if she got an anxiety attack due to her old age? Who will take responsibility?" he added.

The video has since garnered much attention online with many criticising the security officer for his behaviour and calling him "unprofessional".

On the other hand, others pointed out that there might have been a reason for the security officer to react that way, and that one shouldn't be quick to blame the officer for doing his job.

An Instagram user later commented on the post that they were there during the incident and that when the security officer first approached the woman, he wasn't shouting.

The passer-by said: "The bike was blocking the traffic and she refused to move the bike from the premise, resulting in the altercation."

"The road is for vehicles [including] ambulances, etc. Hence, he has the right as the guard to ask to move her bike. Like I said I was the passer-by who saw it and wont remember full details but still was there."

In response to the video, Aetos commented: "Thank you for bringing this to our attention. Our team will thoroughly investigate the matter and take appropriate actions where necessary."

"If you have any further information or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out."

According to LTA's website, stopping a vehicle other than to immediately pick up and drop off passengers, goods or luggage is considered parking.

Parking or stopping at all times on the road or on the public footpath adjacent to the road is not allowed.

LTA states that you can only park your vehicle at stipulated areas in Singapore or you may be penalised for illegal parking for not doing so.

AsiaOne has reached out to SCDF and Aetos for comment.

