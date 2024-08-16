'Don't blame the parents': Family friend of girl killed by van in Sengkang says she wasn't alone at car park

The family and friends of a seven-year-old girl who died in a road accident at a Sengkang condo on Thursday (Aug 15) have dispelled claims she was alone at the time of the tragedy.

It was earlier reported that the girl was waiting for her school bus at a car park of The Topiary condo when she was hit by a van.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 6.20am. The girl was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where she subsequently died.

According to an 8world report published on Friday (Aug 16), the victim is a Primary 2 student named Nivya, who has a two-year-old sister.

Her father, who works as a security guard, told Shin Min Daily News that their maid had accompanied Nivya downstairs on the day of the accident.

"Me, my wife, or the maid will take turns bringing her downstairs to wait for the bus, there's no way she could run out to the road by herself," he said.

The man had immediately hurried down after hearing the maid's screams from their fourth-floor unit and found his daughter on the ground.

According to the family friend, Nivya was still conscious and bleeding profusely. When her father hugged her, she reportedly opened her eyes to look at him but could not speak.

'Do not cause more harm to them': Family friend

Following reports of the accident, some netizens had criticised Nivya's parents for supposedly letting her wait for her school bus alone - a claim which the family friend said is untrue.

The family friend told 8world that the maid had been looking after the girl for many years and saw her as a daughter.

Since the accident, the maid has been blaming herself and refusing to eat.

"This accident was definitely not because of the maid's negligence and the parents do not blame her. Please do not blame the parents or maid and cause more harm to them," said the family friend.

The police said on Thursday that 67-year-old male van driver was arrested for careless driving causing death. Investigations are ongoing.

