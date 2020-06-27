'Don't stereotype military people': PAP's Gan Siow Huang

She may be best known as Singapore's first female general, but Gan Siow Huang wants people to know that she's more than just that.

"Don't stereotype military people," Gan asserted when asked how she's different from any other SAF officer who changed tracks and entered politics.

The 46-year-old said that she takes a lot of pride in being part of the armed forces where people are very committed and professional in their duty to protect the country.

Her uncommon choice of joining the military, she added, is “one of the best and fulfilling choices [she has] made for [herself] other than marrying [her] husband.”

In her 25 years there, she worked her way up from a traffic controller to become the commander of the largest formation in the air force.

Her military career also expanded her knowledge and skills as she was involved in operations, long-term planning, capability development, policy work, manpower and intelligence among others.

"I'd say the leadership experiences that I gained and also the lessons I learnt in taking care of people will help me to be a good politician," Gan explained.

Since leaving her SAF post in March, she has taken on the role of deputy executive officer of NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute (e2i).

e2i's mission, the mum of three shared, is something that resonates with her.

"I know the importance of bread and butter [issues] and the importance of having a job, to be able to protect one's lives, and their families".

With businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, she also wants to help those who were retrenched during this difficult period.

Noting that the employees retrenched from small companies could be a "neglected lot who get support later than when they should be getting," this is one area that Gan wants to improve.

Besides helping Singaporeans with work-related concerns, she volunteered with various groups since she was in secondary school.

For the past eight years, Gan has been volunteering with the Girl Guides where she helps girls and young women develop their potential. She was made Girl Guides' Chief Commissioner in May.

Introduced by the People's Action Party as one of its candidates in a virtual press conference on Friday (June 26), she is expected to be fielded in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC where she's been recently spotted with Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on walkabouts earlier this year.

"I hope that people will give me a chance — don't look at me as just another general, look at me for who I am," she said.

