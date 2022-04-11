Don't toy with my 'fillings': Woman pays $22 for pineapple tarts - only to find many with no fillings

Nobody likes to have their feelings toyed with.

And TikTok user Yumi Ayummi must have felt like she was cheated on after she realised that in the tub of pineapple tarts that she bought, many were missing an important ingredient – pineapple fillings.

Yumi took to TikTok last Sunday (April 10) to share her disbelief at what she found after opening her tub.

Given that the tub costs $22 but with many filling-less tarts, it might be hard to justify that price.

The tarts were stacked to the top, where only two fully-filled tarts could be seen. The rest did not have any pineapple fillings.

"Where's the pineapple? I was shocked 😅," the caption read.

It is unclear where she bought those tarts from.

Yumi wasn't the only one taken aback as netizens shared possible reasons why it happened.

One suggested cheekily that the pineapples were just playing a little game of hide and seek.

To which, Yumi replied: "Lol! Come out, come out wherever you are."

Another TikTok user suggested that Yumi should file a complaint and get her money back.

However, Yumi felt it was too much of a hassle to drive over and she had eaten "a few crusts already".

Judging by her replies to other TikTok users in her comments section, Yumi didn't seem too upset and could joke about the situation she found herself in.

It's unclear if Yumi is Singaporean but some of her previous TikTok videos were taken in Singapore, and it seems that she is a Singapore-based makeup artist.

There have been a few recent instances of bad customer experiences with food in Singapore.

Last month, a Changi Village food stall served nasi lemak that had maggots wriggling in the chicken wing. The cyclists allegedly puked immediately after catching sight of the creatures.

They reported the incident to the Singapore Food Agency which said that it is investigating the matter.

