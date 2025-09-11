'Double trouble': 2 women caught with 2,400 heat sticks, 4 vapes at Changi T4, says ICA

Two women have been caught for attempting to bring in a total of 2,400 heat sticks and four vapes via Changi Terminal 4, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Sept 10).

The two cases were detected last Saturday (Sept 6), beginning with a female Romanian traveller at 1.45pm.

She was selected for enhanced checks as ICA officers flagged her for potentially carrying a prohibited item into Singapore.

Almost 1,200 heat sticks — heat-not-burn tobacco — and two e-vaporisers were discovered in her possession, ICA said.

Heat sticks refer to cylindrical tobacco products that can be placed within an electronic device that increases the temperature of the stick, releasing an aerosol containing nicotine and tobacco.

Close to midnight, ICA officers then profiled a female South Korean work permit holder for checks, asking her if she had anything to declare at customs.

However, the woman claimed she had nothing to declare, and officers proceeded with a thorough check on her belongings.

Nearly 1,200 heat sticks and two vapes were subsequently found, ICA said.

Both cases have since been referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, the possession, use or purchase of vapes carries a maximum fine of $2,000.

Importing, distributing, selling or offering for sale vapes and related components can also result in a fine of up to $10,000 and a maximum of six months' jail.

The maximum fine and jail time is doubled for the second and subsequent offences.

"Border security is a crucial aspect of the enforcement strategy against e-vaporisers," ICA also stated.

"As guardians of the nation's borders, ICA remains committed to safeguarding Singapore by ensuring our borders remain safe and secure."

Over 1,500 vapes and components seized earlier this month

The ICA also detected 123 cases of travellers having vapes on them — including those who had voluntarily disposed of their vapes at checkpoint bins — between Sept 1 and 4.

These enhanced checks also yielded the detection and seizure of over 1,500 vapes and related components within the specified period, ICA said in a separate post last Friday.

Approximately 70 per cent of the cases involved short-term visitors, while the remaining 30 per cent comprised Singapore residents.

ICA had previously intercepted over 850 vape products across various land, air and sea checkpoints between Aug 18 and 22.

