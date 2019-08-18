Dozens turn up at wake of Singaporean kayaker Puah Geok Tin

SINGAPORE - Friends and relatives gathered at the wake of Singaporean kayaker Puah Geok Tin, who drowned during a trip in Malaysia, painted a picture of a woman who lived life large.

Long-time friend Florence Yeo, 52, said she had a pact to live out her old age together with Madam Puah.

They had also often joked that they would "wreak havoc" at the nursing home when they can no longer live on their own.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Saturday (Aug 17) at the wake of the 57-year-old who went missing on Aug 8 while in choppy waters off Mersing, Madam Yeo said she got to know Madam Puah through the now-defunct Punggol Point Canoe Club more than 30 years ago.

She described her friend as "thoughtful", who took good care of people around her.

"In the past, when we had a girls' night out, she would send everyone home in her van and make sure they were safe," she added.

"It's our good fortune to have known her for so many years."

Madam Puah together with her kayak partner, Mr Tan Eng Soon, were separated from their group while on a five-day expedition.

Her body was found on Wednesday in Terengganu waters and brought home on Friday, accompanied by her son Louis Pang, and other relatives.