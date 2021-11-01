Driver goes nuts after teen cyclist flashes him the finger at Changi condo carpark

A disagreement over a middle finger shown quickly escalated into a ruckus at Dahlia Park condo carpark in Changi on Saturday (Oct 30) night.

ROADS.sg Facebook page uploaded the incident — caught on a vehicle dashcam — on Oct 31, amassing over 215,000 views and 1,300 comments.

The driver took offence when a teenage cyclist flashed him the middle finger as they was coming up the curved ramp of an underground carpark.

"That was very rude, you point like that at me for what?" the driver asked.

According to the video's caption, the car's headlights "spooked" the cyclist who then pointed his middle finger towards the driver — who did not take too kindly to that.

The teenager's father attempted to appease the driver but to little effect.

The driver went ballistic and screamed at the cyclist's dad, pointing out the severity of the matter and the father's supposed lack of parenting skills.

Towards the end of the video, the driver yelled twice at the top of his lungs: “You shouted then I shout! You want me to get out?



"You apologise for shouting first, you just now shouted first!”

Teenage cyclist riding against the flow of traffic at the car park exit. When spooked by cam car headlights and exiting,... Posted by ROADS.sg on Saturday, October 30, 2021

Netizens agreed that the driver's aggressive behaviour was over the top, with some claiming it was childish.

Screengrab from Facebook

Some did not take the incident too seriously and suggested that, with a voice like his, the driver can potentially thrive in other professions.

Screengrab from Facebook

Screengrab from Facebook

In August, a similar altercation happened between road users at a carpark in the east. The public dispute was between a driver and three motorcyclists at an HDB carpark along Bedok North Road.

The driver visibly threatened the motorcyclists and has since been arrested for rash act and criminal intimidation.

ALSO READ: Road rage in Choa Chua Kang: Motorcyclist smashes taxi's windows after being honked at

amierul@asiaone.com