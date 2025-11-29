15 drivers caught providing illegal cross-border ride-hailing services: LTA

15 drivers have recently been caught providing illegal cross-border ride hailing services by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The agency announced the news in a Facebook post on Friday (Nov 28) that they had nabbed the drivers "at the land checkpoints, airport, and in areas such as Arab Street and Ban San Street" and that all of their vehicles had been impounded.

This had come as a result of enforcement efforts by the LTA and tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and National Taxi Association.

The LTA warned: "Drivers caught providing illegal ride-hailing services face up to $3,000 fines and/or 6 months’ jail, and possible vehicle forfeiture."

Senior Minister of State for Transport and Senior Minister of State for National Development also shared that 10 cars offering illegal cross-border services had been impounded within the last week, and 141 since July 2025.

"Unlicensed vehicles do not carry proper insurance and can compromise your safety. I urge commuters to use only legal, licensed options for cross-border travel," the 46-year-old added.

Both posts urged the public to report illegal ride-hailing services on go.gov.sg/report-illegal-rides.

Enforcement actions have also intensified on the other side of the Causeway.

On Nov 5, a driver was detained at the Johor Bahru checkpoint for allegedly conducting private-hire services without a valid operator's license, and the Singapore-registered vehicle seized.

The same occurred on Oct 16 with another Singapore-registered car, which the Johor Road Transport Department stated was carrying two foreign passengers.

