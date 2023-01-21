Dropping all my money: Scalpers here reselling limited-edition Blackpink Oreos for 4 times more

Look up in the sky, it's a bird, it's ....Oreo prices?

Originally planned for a February launch in Singapore, K-pop sensation Blackpink's new limited-edition collaboration with Oreo has already been spotted on the shelves of FairPrice supermarket outlets.

The Blackpink Oreos – which have been available in Indonesia and the Philippines – come in two versions, one featuring the original black cookie with a pink cream, and the other with a pink cookie and black cream.

On FairPrice's website, one box of Blackpink Oreo – which includes nine packets of the snack – is selling at $2.95 for the black cookie version and $3.99 for the pink cookie version.

Although it is unclear when this promotion will end, some enterprising Singaporeans are already attempting to resell these cookies for a profit online.

When AsiaOne did a quick scan on Carousell on Friday (Jan 20), there were already several listings of the Blackpink Oreo cookies, some of which are selling for as much as four times its listed price on FairPrice.

There were several listings on Carousell that were selling the Blackpink Oreo cookies from $13 a packet.

With a pink cookie version that a Carousell seller is pricing at $17, that would make it at least four times more than the original price of about $3.99 each.

There was even an optimistic opportunist who listed some pink Blackpink Oreo cookies for $30,000 a month ago – a listing that has already been marked as "sold".

One seller admitted that they bought the Oreos only for the photo cards, and even resold the cookies on Carousell because they allegedly "won't be able to eat or finish them".

Accompanying each Oreo box is a photo card featuring a member of the girl group which is packaged at random.

The demand for the cookie is not just limited to the web.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Jan 18, a user can be seen stocking up on a trolley-full worth of Blackpink Oreos at a FairPrice outlet.

Scalping other K-pop collabs

Scalping is nothing new to the world of K-pop.

In 2021, empty meal packaging of the limited edition McDonald's BTS Meal were being resold in Malaysia for as high as RM59.90 (S$19.16 in 2021) on Shopee.

Some sellers were also including free BTS merchandise in their listings while others offered to iron out the crumples found on the paper bag.

Even Blackpink isn't a stranger to such incidents, with their concert tickets being resold at ridiculously high prices across Asia late last year.

In Hong Kong, where scalping is illegal, ticket prices have been scalped up to as high as HK$102,222 (S$17,250). In Taiwan, four tickets were selling for 45 times higher than its original price at US$12,576 (S$16,600).

