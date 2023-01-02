FairPrice warns against buying exclusive Hello Kitty mahjong sets resold on Carousell for up to $588

From empty McDonald's food packaging to Jackson Wang tickets, scalpers have gotten their hands on it all.

And it seems like there's a hot new item in town — a limited-run Hello Kitty Mahjong Solitaire set from FairPrice.

Last Sunday (Jan 1), the local supermarket chain cautioned members of the public against purchasing their limited-run Hello Kitty Mahjong Solitaire sets from online resellers in a Facebook post, which showed the mahjong set being resold for $538.

According to their website, the Mahjong Solitaire set has a recommended retail price of $388, some of which can be offset through their point redemption scheme.

There are also items that can be redeemed, such as a Hello Kitty umbrella and an assortment of kitchenware.

In their statement, the local supermarket chain wrote that they are unable to "verify the authenticity or quality of resold sets", and thus may not be able to render assistance that customers may require for the product.

Checks by AsiaOne showed several listings for the mahjong set on Carousell, with prices ranging from $308 to as high as $588.

Unfortunately, netizens didn't seem to agree with the post, stating that there was nothing wrong if there was a willing seller and buyer.

SIA batik poket set resold for $800

Back in 2021, Singapore Airlines' retail wing KrisShop launched a limited edition poker set — which was sold out within a day.

Shortly after, the poker sets began appearing for sale on Carousell, going for as high as $800.

Thankfully, KrisShop was able to bring in more units which were available for pre-order.

