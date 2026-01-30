Two more Dumex Dulac baby formula products recalled over presence of toxin

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (Jan 30) ordered the recall of two additional infant formula products by Dumex over the presence of cereulide toxin.

Cereulide is a toxin produced by some strains of the Bacillus cereus bacterium, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.

The affected products are Dumex's Dulac Stage 1 and Dulac Stage 2.

Both SFA and the Communicable Diseases Agency said in a joint statement that the detection follows testing of all baby formula products sold at major retail outlets, and that these are the last two batches of formula products to be recalled.

"SFA has detected cereulide toxin in two additional formula products. These products may have used the same raw ingredient supplied by the same source used in the earlier batches of implicated infant formula products," the agencies said.

Product name Batch number Packaging size Expiry date Country of origin Dumex Dulac Stage 1 101575737 800g Sept 5, 2027 Thailand Dumex Dulac Stage 2 101570779 800g Sept 5, 2027 Thailand

Earlier on Jan 8, SFA ordered a stop to the sale of five batches of Nestle's baby formula and follow-on formula.

[[nid:727888]]

Later on Jan 17, the agency ordered the recall of two additional infant formula products — by Nestle and Dumex respectively — over the same concern.

SFA also assured the public that the nine implicated batches make up only about 5 per cent of Singapore's imported supply of baby formula products, and that they are a minority of the overall infant products available in Singapore.

The two agencies had earlier said that symptoms, which typically appear between 30 minutes and six hours from consumption, will usually resolve within 24 hours.

Babies and those who are immunocompromised are at a higher risk for complications, added the agencies.

So far, there have been three cases involving mild symptoms likely associated with cereulide exposure.

There are currently no international standards on an acceptable level of the toxin in infant formula and other food.

"The Communicable Diseases Agency is working closely with SFA and is conducting surveillance with medical practitioners to monitor for potential cases of cereulide poisoning in children," the agencies said in the statement.

Those who have bought the affected products are advised not to give them to their children.

Children who have consumed them and are unwell should seek medical advice.

[[nid:728343]]

editor@asiaone.com