The dummy's guide to Singapore's political parties: The RDU edition

Unless you've been living under a rock, you should have some inkling of the People's Action Party (PAP) and the Workers' Party (WP).

But what about RP? Or PSP? Or SDP? If these acronyms mean nothing to you, then you're in the right place.

In this series — a cheat sheet of sorts — we sieve out the facts you ought to know about Singapore's political parties.

By the end of this, you should have a better idea of the parties who may be contesting in the upcoming general election and what they're all about.

Our next party is the newest contender in GE2020 but they're proving that they aren't daunted by a tough fight right out of the gate, taking on Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam in their first election.

Red Dot United

When were they formed?

RDU, which was registered just last month, was founded by former Progress Singapore Party (PSP) members Ravi Philemon and Michelle Lee.

Philemon is the secretary-general, while Lee is the chairman of the 12-member party.

Lee had resigned from the Dr Tan Cheng Bock-led PSP in March to spend more time with her family, while Philemon left in May.

But it wasn't long before they regrouped under the RDU banner.

"Our goal is to build a political-social platform, and not just another political party," Philemon said at a virtual media conference.

RDU differs from other opposition parties in that it will not be "centred on personalities", he claimed.

What are they all about?

The party is a "national movement" which aims to serve Singapore and advance the well-being of all Singaporeans.

With a "large segment" of the party below 35, it will also have a strong focus on engaging with youths, Philemon said.

Its core values are fairness, accountability, integrity, transparency, happiness, hope and heart, or FAITH³.

Some of the policy changes RDU is advocating include:

Reduce job anxiety by reviewing the benefits of free trade agreements such as the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement with India, protecting gig economy workers and ensuring a "Singaporean First" hiring policy

More flexibility for Singaporeans in the use of their own CPF monies

Preparing Singapore for the future by providing more support for local businesses, increasing the fertility rate through family-friendly policies and investing more in clean energy

Where are they contesting?

RDU is fielding Philemon, Lee, Alec Tok Kim Yam, as well as new faces in the political scene Liyana Dhamirah and Nicholas Tang in Jurong GRC.

The team is up against Shanmugaratnam, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Trade and Industry and Foreign Affairs Tan Wu Meng, Rahayu Mahzam, Xie Yao Quan and Shawn Huang.

Track record

While this is RDU's first election, some of its members have been there, done that.

Lee made her election debut in 2011 as part of the Singapore Democratic Party's (SDP) team for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, which eventually obtained 39.9 per cent of the vote.

Tok also stood for election under the SDP banner in 2011. He was fielded in Bukit Panjang SMC and lost to PAP's Teo Ho Pin.

More recently, Philemon contested and lost Hong Kah North SMC in 2015 as a member of the Singapore People's Party.

