Train service between Tanah Merah and Expo stations to resume a day earlier on March 17

Train service between Tanah Merah and Expo MRT stations on the East-West Line (EWL) will resume on Tuesday (March 17), a day ahead of schedule.

In a statement posted on its Facebook on Monday evening, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that planned works, which were scheduled to end on Tuesday, were completed ahead of schedule due to the teams' effective coordination and good weather.

It added that Changi Depot has been successfully disconnected from the EWL, as part of the final track works for the East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID).

The authority also assured commuters that comprehensive tests to ensure safe operations, including safety and ultrasonic checks on tracks, power supply and signalling systems, were carried out prior to the announcement.

Shuttle bus service S8, which plied the route between the two stations during the period of, will also cease operations from Tuesday afternoon.

More than 600 LTA and SMRT engineers and contractors, and 250 ground staff were involved in the work since March 14, including to guide commuters through the service adjustments.

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editor@asiaone.com