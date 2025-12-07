East-West Line to resume regular MRT train services a day earlier on Dec 8

Regular train services on the MRT's East-West Line (EWL) will resume from the start of passenger services on Monday (Dec 8), a day ahead of schedule, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

In a Facebook post on Dec 7, LTA said that they have completed comprehensive testing, including safety and ultrasonic checks on the tracks, power supply, and train signalling systems.

The checks and tests follow works over last weekend to remove the existing track, including trackside components, and laying new tracks to connect the EWL to the new East Coast Integrated Depot.

Works had originally been planned to be completed by Monday, with normal services resuming by Dec 9.

The closure, which started on Nov 29, was part of the second phase of planned works for the connection, after the first phase was carried out from Dec 7 to 10 in 2024.

It involves 12 work locations across a 4.8km-long work area — stretching from Bedok North Road in the vicinity of Bedok Stadium to Upper Changi Road near ITE College East.

When completed, the ECID is expected to strengthen Singapore's rail network by providing an additional option to launch and withdraw trains along the EWL, thereby allowing greater flexibility to adjust service patterns when responding to incidents.

The ECID is expected to be ready in 2026.

New platform at Tanah Merah station

When regular service resumes from Dec 8, EWL trains at Tanah Merah station heading towards Pasir Ris will operate from a new platform.

This means that passengers transferring to/from Changi Airport at Tanah Merah, who are travelling on the east-bound train towards Pasir Ris, must change platforms via the concourse.

This is because the existing platform currently used by eastbound trains will be modified to allow the extended Thomson-East Coast Line to operate from two tracks at Tanah Merah station.

Westbound commuters going towards Tuas Link from Tanah Merah will not be affected.

