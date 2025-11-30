Planned works to connect MRT East-West Line to new ECID 'on target': LTA

Since works began yesterday (Nov 29) to connect the East-West Line (EWL) to the new East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID), 880 staff from the Land Transport Authority (LTA), rail operator SMRT and contractors have been working round-the-clock

The entire 4.8km-long work area - stretching from Bedok North Road in the vicinity of Bedok Stadium to Upper Changi Road near ITE College East - comprises 12 work locations.

During the 10-day operation - till Dec 8 - workers will have to remove the existing track, including trackside components and equipment, before connecting the EWL to the new ECID. This is expected to take around five days to complete.

Prior to the resumption of passenger service, tests will also have to be carried out to ensure safety.

Speaking to the media at Tanah Merah MRT station today, LTA's group director for rail Chia Choon Poh said that the current work progress is "on target", adding that it will also be dependent on the weather conditions.

Chia broke down why 10 days are needed for the works using the example of road junctions.

"What we are doing now is stop the traffic and put in new junctions. So, to put in a new junction, we must cut away some of the existing road.



"In terms of infrastructure, we put in a new road, put in the signal light, equipment, and all the electrical and mechanical [components]," Chia explained, adding that his team will be adding in six "new junctions" and removing another six.

Once the reconnection works are complete, trains will run on the tracks for tests.

The tests include ensuring that the 4.8km-long stretch can "handshake" seamlessly with the other bounds of the East-West Line which are not part of the works during non-revenue service hours between 12am and 4am.

LTA, SMRT staff on the ground to minimise inconveniences to commuters

Apart from the deployment of crowd marshals and signages to guide commuters, LTA staff have also volunteered to be on the ground to render assistance.

"What they do is to look out for commuters who may be in need of assistance, who are not sure where the shuttle buses are, or what some of the available alternative routes are," said LTA's manager for community partnership Natalie Chong.

Chong added that there are about 30 LTA staff - who may not be involved in the ongoing works - on the ground every day.

Recounting their experiences on the ground so far, Chong said that Singaporeans have been very understanding, and thanked them for this.

Constructions work is expected to continue till Dec 8.

