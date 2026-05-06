Over half of 60,000 planned EV charging points installed ahead of 2030 target: Sun Xueling

Singapore has crossed the halfway mark in its goal of installing 60,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points across the island by 2030, with more than 30,500 such stations now available, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling.

Sun, who is also Senior Minister of State for National Development, was responding to a parliamentary question by MP Dr Choo Pei Ling (Chua Chu Kang GRC), who had asked whether inter-agency coordination is in place to support the timely deployment of EV charging infrastructure in new housing estates as they are progressively occupied.

Dr Choo also asked whether the Government will consider provisioning key supporting infrastructure upfront to enable faster deployment of such chargers in newer towns as resident demand builds up.

The first-term MP represents the GRC's Tengah division, which is also Singapore's first new town since Punggol was built more than 20 years ago. It will eventually house about 42,000 homes.

As at December 2025, over 14,000 of the 30,000 flats planned for the town have been completed.

The Government plans to have 40,000 charging points in public carparks and 20,000 in private premises.

"We are on track to achieving our 2030 target in tandem with the growing demand for EVs," Sun said.

She added that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) monitors EV adoption rates closely and coordinates with agencies such as the Energy Market Authority, HDB and JTC to deploy EV chargers and key supporting infrastructure.

"LTA will work with EV charger operators to deploy more chargers, electrical capacity permitting," she said.

There are also plans to ensure that every HDB town will have at least one fast charging hub by the end of 2027.

On April 29, EV-Electric Charging, LTA's subsidiary responsible for EV charger deployment, announced that another eight such hubs will be rolled out in HDB estates and carparks by early 2027.

Such hubs will have at least six or eight 50kW charging points, which are expected to add around 100km of operating range to most EV models after charging for about 30 minutes.

EVs accounted for 7,679, or 57.6 per cent of the 13,322 new cars registered in the first quarter of 2026, outnumbering combustion engine and hybrid models for the first time in Singapore.

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editor@asiaone.com