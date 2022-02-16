Ending CNY with a bang: Singaporean family wows internet with creative 'firecracker' rig

From a giant God of Fortune statue to a money scooping game, Singaporeans have been coming up with creative ways to ring in Chinese New Year.

As the festive season comes to an end, a family decided to end their celebrations on a high note by creating their own 'firecrackers'.

They showed off a quirky device in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday (Feb 15), where they attached a long string of red balloons to a rig that was adorned with a Chinese lantern and sparklers.

Pulling the string of balloons through a wooden plank attached to the structure, the popping sound is reminiscent of the sound of firecrackers which were banned in Singapore in 1972.

"Spreading a little cheer for the neighbours. Happy Chap Goh Mei (15th night of Lunar New Year) everyone!" TikTok user Papa_goh wrote in the caption.



At the time of writing, the clip has gained more than 241,300 views on TikTok.

The ingenious device also earned the approval of many netizens who applauded how well the family managed to re-create 'firecrackers'.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

For those who want to join in on the fun, here's some good news: Papa_goh appears to be running a business selling the device.

claudiatan@asiaone.com