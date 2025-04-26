ESM Goh Chok Tong says voters must choose either a 'stronger opposition and a weakened govt' or a 'strong, good govt'

Voters must choose between having more opposition in Parliament and a weaker Government, or a strong mandate for PM Lawrence Wong and his team to govern Singapore, said Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

In a Facebook post on Friday (April 25), ESM Goh weighed in on the upcoming General Election, urging voters to consider the impact of their votes.

He posted that voters want the People's Action Party (PAP) to form the government, while "understandably" also wanting to return more opposition candidates into Parliament.

"This is like wanting to spend more today and save more for a rainy day at the same time," said ESM Goh, who was the Prime Minister of Singapore between 1990 and 2004.

Voting more opposition candidates into Parliament will result in a "weaker government", he added.

'Voters cannot have both'

On the other hand, voting for the PAP will strengthen their majority and "give PM Lawrence Wong and his party a strong mandate to govern Singapore".

"The reality is voters cannot have both. They must decide to choose one or the other," he said.

ESM Goh drew on his personal experience as PM, saying that "a small country needs both quality and quantity of MPs in Parliament to have political strength and stature to lead Singapore".

He also emphasised the current uncertainty in the geopolitical landscape due to trade barriers and global tariffs, echoing the sentiments shared by PM Wong during his first rally speech where he quoted the late Lee Kuan Yew: "This is not a game of cards. This is your life and my life."

ESM Goh also likened the election to a boxing competition where there can only be one winner.

"No boxer steps into the ring declaring that he only wants to check his opponent or be his sparring partner forever. He is out to knock out the other fellow, if not now, then in future contests."

Similarly, voters have to hold candidates from the opposition to the same standard as those from PAP.

Voters are not like spectators at the ringside, however, and have the capacity to decide the outcome with their vote, said ESM Goh.

"We must reflect on how we want to secure our future: A stronger opposition and a weakened government or a strong, good government and a politically stable Parliament as in the last one," he cautioned.

ESM Goh was an MP in Marine Parade for 44 years, which had been an SMC for 12 years before becoming a GRC. He retired from politics in 2020.

In his post, ESM Goh also said he met the incoming MP for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, Goh Pei Ming.

Goh is part of the five-member PAP team that was elected unopposed on Nomination Day after a walkover.

"I’m humbled to walk the same path he once took in Marine Parade...I’ll do my best, every step of the way," said Goh Pei Ming after meeting ESM Goh.

For our GE2025 microsite, visit here.

[[nid:717225]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com