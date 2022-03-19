'Extremely disgusting': Woman catches maskless delivery rider arranging spilt food with bare hands

In these uncertain times, good hygiene is of upmost importance, especially with the more infectious Omicron variant.

So, it's understandable that one netizen, Maggie Lee, was horrified when she caught her delivery rider repacking her spilt food with his bare hands.

On March 17, the woman took to Facebook group Complaint Singapore to lament about her unfortunate experience.

She had received her food around midnight and realised that the plastic bag was soaked with spilt food.

Upon checking her CCTV camera, she found that the delivery rider had used his bare hands to rearrange the remaining food in the container. She remarked that the rider's antics were "extremely disgusting".

Additionally, according to Lee, the rider was not wearing a mask in the CCTV clip.

In response to a Facebook comment, Maggie shared that after seeing the camera footage, she had "immediately thrown away" the food.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Other comments expressed their disgust at the driver.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

One netizen also said that this was the reason why "Covid spreading like nobody's business [sic]".

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

However, there were others who chose to look at the situation from a different point of view. One netizen said that the rider shouldn't be to blame if the eatery had not packed the food properly.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

And on the other side of the spectrum, there were others who were only interested in the brand of Lee's CCTV camera.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

This isn't the first time that delivery riders have come under fire for their antics. On one occasion earlier this month, a man shared that instead of receiving food, he had been given a bag full of used tissues and cockroaches after a mix-up.

AsiaOne has reached out to Maggie Lee and Foodpanda for more information.

melissateo@asiaone.com