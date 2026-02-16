Over 3,300 needy families to receive Chinese New Year care packs from FairPrice Foundation

During Chinese New Year, the giving of red packets is also a gesture of goodwill that conveys care and support for elders and the younger generation.

In this spirit, supermarket chain FairPrice Group's philanthropic arm FairPrice Foundation will distribute Chinese New Year care packs to more than 3,300 families in need, running from Feb 4 to Feb 25.

The care packs will contain fresh eggs, fruits and vegetables to "meaningfully contribute" to the families' daily nutritional needs.

The group said that the initiative is an extension of its foundation's protein pledge, which was launched in March 2025, to distribute $1 million worth of fresh protein to vulnerable families across Singapore by 2030.

More than 50 volunteers from FairPrice Group will participate in the packing and distribution of these care packs. The care packs will then be distributed through 22 community partners such as The Salvation Army, Peacehaven Nursing Home, Canossaville Children and Community Services, and Montfort Care.

Jean Khong, general manager at FairPrice Foundation said that this initiative is intended to provide families in need with nutritious meals.

"This Chinese New Year, we have incorporated fresh protein and produce so that families will be able to enjoy nutritious additions to their meals and celebrate the festive season with a little extra warmth and joy," Khong added.

In January, the supermarket giant introduced a price freeze on all chilled pork and popular seafood and vegetables and launched a $6 return voucher initiative, in line with the government's CDC Vouchers support scheme.

It also announced that 156 out of 168 FairPrice stores will remain open on the first day of Chinese New Year.

[[nid:729199]]

editor@asiaone.com