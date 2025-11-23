Award Banner
Faishal Ibrahim to visit Brunei from Nov 24 to 25

This is Assoc Prof Faishal's first visit to Brunei as Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs since taking over the role in May 2025
Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim is on a working visit to Brunei from Nov 23 to 24.
Sean Ler
November 23, 2025 6:55 AM

Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim will be making his first working visit to Brunei as Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs from Nov 24 to 25. 

In a statement on Sunday (Nov 23), the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said that Assoc Prof Faishal's visit is intended to strengthen ties and build rapport with Bruneian ministers and religious leaders.

When in Brunei, Assoc Prof Faishal will meet with Brunei's Minister of Religious Affairs Badaruddin Othman, Minister of Home Affairs Ahmaddin Rahman and State Mufti Abdul Aziz Juned. 

The acting minister will also visit religious institutions including the Balai Khazanah Islam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, which is used to store artefacts with Islamic heritage. 

Assoc Prof Faishal will be accompanied by senior officials from Muis on the trip.

The acting minister was in Saudi Arabia and Jordan from Nov 6 to 11, also for a working visit. 

In Saudi Arabia, Assoc Prof Faishal signed the 2026 haj agreement for Singapore, formally confirming Singapore's haj quota for next year.

