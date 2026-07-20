'Sad' and 'shocked': Residents struggle to come to terms with Faishal Ibrahim's resignation

Residents in Eunos expressed shock and disbelief over Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim's resignation as Acting Minister for Muslim Affairs and Member of Parliament (MP) for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC.

Many residents told AsiaOne that they found it hard to reconcile the news with their experiences with Assoc Prof Faishal, whom they described as approachable, attentive and dedicated to the community.

Lizawati, 51, who runs Nur Khairiah food stall at Haig Road, recalled meeting Assoc Prof Faishal on his walkabout on Jan 7.

"He was always friendly to us at our shop, always coming down and asking, 'How's your business going?' and if we had any problems," said Lizawati.

An Indian resident who has lived at Block 413 Eunos Road 5 for over 15 years recounted his interactions with Assoc Prof Faishal and described him as a "very good gentleman".

"He's very humble ... Anything you want to talk to him (about), he'll listen," said the Eunos resident, who hopes Assoc Prof Faishal's successor will be just as warm and approachable.

Residents saddened, searching for answers

Several residents expressed their disappointment at the news.

Cinta, who has lived in Eunos for over 10 years, said she was "sad" and "shocked".

"He helped us a lot. My brother and sister-in-law have gone to him a couple of times and have always spoken to him [regarding their issues]," she said.

Many residents were also perplexed by the sudden news, with many asking "why?" Assoc Prof Faishal Ibrahim had fallen short of the standards expected of a political office holder and member of parliament.

"I think, at the end of the day, as long as what the people have been promised is taken care of, that should be the way," said Syah, 28, who has lived in Eunos since 2004.

"As much as the government or politicians want to help people, there's only so much they can do because, at the end of the day, they're human beings too and will make mistakes."

Why Assoc Prof Faishal resigned

Assoc Prof Faishal Ibrahim resigned after acknowledging that his conduct in his interactions with a woman fell short of the standards expected of a political office holder.

"I am deeply sorry to have let down my residents and supporters, who placed their trust in me," said the former MP, thanking Singaporeans for their friendship and the honour of allowing him to serve them.

While police found no criminal offence had been committed, he said he would step away from politics to focus on his family.

His former colleagues at the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights constituency have since assured residents of Kembangan division that they will continue to be taken care of.

[[nid:740717]]

laili.abdeen@asiaone.com

helmy.saat@asiaone.com