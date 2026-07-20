Faishal Ibrahim 'deeply sorry' to Marine Parade-Braddell Heights residents, supporters

Former Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Assoc Prof Faishal Ibrahim on Monday (July 20) apologised to residents and supporters for letting them down.

This followed his resignation earlier the same day over conduct that fell short of the standards expected of a political office holder.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced his resignation in a statement on Monday.

Assoc Prof Faishal subsequently posted on Facebook shortly after news of his resignation broke, saying: "I resigned today as a political office holder, member of parliament, and member of the People's Action Party.

"I am deeply sorry to have let down my residents and supporters, who placed their trust in me."

The 58-year-old said he understands that the news will come as a surprise to many, but sought the public's understanding that he will not be commenting further, out of respect for his family's privacy.

Thanking Singaporeans for their support in the past, the former acting minister said: "Over the years, I have had the privilege of walking alongside many of you — meeting your families, listening to your concerns, and working together to build a stronger and better Singapore.

"Your warmth, friendship and support mean more to me than I can ever express."

Turning to the Malay/Muslim community in Singapore, Assoc Prof Faishal said the work to strengthen the community will continue. He also expressed confidence in Senior Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad.

"It is a collective effort that is far bigger than any one individual. I have every confidence that SMS Zaqy Mohamad and the team will continue with this work with commitment and care."

On his Kembangan residents in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, Assoc Prof Faishal said they will be "well looked after" by the remaining members of parliament.

He ended off by thanking Singaporeans again, adding that he intends to spend more time with his family during this "difficult period".

"Thank you for your friendship and for the honour of allowing me to serve you.

"I will now be spending more time with my family. I'm grateful for their support, especially my wife who has been standing by me throughout this difficult period," Assoc Prof Faishal said.

What happened

The Prime Minister's Office received an email from a female member of the public concerning her interactions with the former minister.

According to a statement on Monday, most of their interactions took place through online messages, and they also met on the sidelines of public events.

Both parties subsequently made allegations of harassment against each other, and the matter was referred to the police.

Investigations have since been completed, including consultations with the Attorney-General's Chambers and it was assessed that no criminal offence has been committed by either party.

"Accordingly, no criminal action will be taken against either of them," the statement read.

However, what happened still raises the question of whether Assoc Prof Faishal's conduct met the standards expected of an office holder and MP.

"Upon reflecting on the matter, Associate Professor Faishal accepted that his conduct fell short of these standards, and tendered his resignation," PMO said.

Assoc Prof Faishal, in his letter to PM Wong, said: "On reflection, I recognise that my conduct fell short of the standards expected of me and was not consistent with the responsibilities entrusted to me. I have therefore decided it is right for me to step away from politics, so that I can devote my time and attention to my family."

He added that there was no physical relationship between him and the woman, and that he did not intend for the interactions to develop into one.

"There was a lapse of judgement on my part in the way that I handled the interactions, and in failing to establish clearer boundaries at an earlier stage," he added.

"I have therefore decided it is right for me to step away from politics, so that I can devote my time and attention to my family."

Faishal's political journey

The 58-year-old has been in politics for about 20 years, since making his political debut in the 2006 general election, representing the Kaki Bukit division of Marine Parade GRC.

He later moved to Nee Soon GRC in 2011 and retained his seat in the 2011, 2015 and 2020 general elections.

Assoc Prof Faishal was redeployed to Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC during the 2025 general election. His Kembangan division was previously helmed by former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, who resigned over propriety and conduct matters in 2023.

After the election, Assoc Prof Faishal, who was then a minister of state, was promoted to Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs and took over the Muslim Affairs portfolio from Masagos Zulkifli in 2025.

He is married with two children.

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editor@asiaone.com