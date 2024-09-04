Family shocked by sudden death of 8-month-old boy; was planning his birthday party

The death of eight-month-old Trevor Neo Yu Hin came as a shock to his family members, who were planning to celebrate his first birthday in December.

Trevor's parents were charged in court on Tuesday (Sept 3) over his death at a Hougang flat last Sunday.

The baby's great-uncle, who only wanted to be known by his surname, Neo, told 8world that Trevor's parents moved in with him when he was about a month old.

They lived together with Neo's two brothers.

"Both of them have jobs. My nephew used to work as a food deliveryman, but I don't know what he's doing now because he changes job frequently.

"They rarely speak to us and only talk to us about the baby's feeding times," said Neo.

Trevor's parents subsequently hired a nanny to take care of him from Monday to Friday. They would bring the boy to the nanny's place and pick him up at 7pm.

"After they picked him up in the evening, my siblings and I would take care of him till his bedtime at around 9pm, and we'd carry him into his parents' room."

During the weekends, Trevor's maternal grandparents and Neo's family would take turns caring for him.

Recounting what happened that night, Neo said he saw the couple coming out of their room at 11.30pm. They said they were taking the baby to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, reported 8world.

"At 1am, I received a message from my nephew saying the baby died."

Court documents seen by The Straits Times did not state the circumstances that led to Trevor's death and how it occurred.

Baby was smart and boisterous

Neo and his sister, who also helped to take care of the child, were devasted about the boy's death and teared up during the interview, reported 8world.

According to Neo's sister, the young boy was very intelligent and active.

"When I sang to him and he felt that I sang the wrong note, he would make a noise to correct me, it was very cute.

"He was also learning how to stand and would often jump on my bed, he was very active," said Neo.

To celebrate his first birthday on Dec 9, Neo shared that he planned to buy a cake and have a traditional Chinese celebration.

"We're going to collect his ashes tomorrow after cremation. We intend to place his milk bottles, milk powder and some toys in his coffin."

Trevor's parents, Chloe Gan Ci Xuan, 21, and Neo Jia Ming, 25, have since been remanded and their cases have been adjourned to Sept 24.

READ ALSO: 8-month-old boy dies: Mum charged over death, dad for failing to protect him

claudiatan@asiaone.com