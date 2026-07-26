Fight between 2 women at People's Park Complex lands 1 in hospital

A fight between two women at People's Park Complex on Friday (July 24) resulted in a trip to the hospital for one of them.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Police Force said they received a call for assistance at the mall at about 4.35pm.

A 53-year-old woman was conveyed conscious to the hospital and is assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, who told AsiaOne they were alerted at about the same time as the police, the woman was sent to the Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In an article published on July 25, Shin Min Daily News reported that one of the women involved is said to be the owner of a massage parlour.

An employee from a nearby store told the Chinese daily the two women had a long-standing feud. On Friday, one of them slapped the other, leading to a physical fight.

This is the third brawl to have happened at People's Park Complex in a month.

On July 2, a fight had broken out between two women and a male masseur. One of the women claimed the man got her pregnant but refused to take responsibility.

Two weeks later, on July 15, the same woman was arrested for public nuisance after a scuffle with a lady from a different massage parlour.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com